Rajasthan education minister orders probe after class 6 student dies at Jaipur school

A Class 6 student of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur died on Saturday afternoon after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of the school building, police said.

The incident has triggered outrage after the girl’s parents accused the school administration of negligence and destruction of evidence.

According to police, CCTV footage showed the student, identified as Amaira, climbing a railing before jumping off.

Amaira, the only child of her parents, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, said Mansarovar Station House Officer (SHO) Lakhan Khatana.

However, when police reached the school, they found the area where the girl had fallen had already been cleaned. There were no visible bloodstains at the site, reported NDTV.

The girl’s parents have since filed an FIR against the school administration, alleging death under suspicious circumstances and demanding a probe into the role of the teachers and staff.

Education minister Madan Dilawar expressed concern over the incident. “Whatever happened to that innocent girl was unfortunate; we have ordered an investigation into the matter,” he said on Sunday.

A team of six education department officials, sent by the state government to conduct an inquiry, alleged that the school denied them entry. District education officer Ram Niwas Sharma said the management refused to cooperate with officials.

"Neither the principal nor any school representative met us. The main gate was locked from inside, and even the staff did not respond when we knocked repeatedly," Sharma said.

The Joint Parents Association of Rajasthan has alleged that Amaira died by suicide after being harassed by a teacher.

“We have spoken to many students. It has come to light that the girl jumped from the fourth floor after being scolded by a teacher. However, the school administration destroyed evidence by cleaning the spot,” said association spokesperson Abhishek Jain.

The association’s state president Arvind Agarwal and spokesperson Jain visited the school after the incident and alleged that the management refused to share information. Attempts were made to destroy evidence at the site where the girl fell, they said.

Forensic experts have collected samples from the scene, and police said the post-mortem was conducted at Jaipuria Hospital in the presence of the girl’s parents. SHO Khatana said the investigation is ongoing.