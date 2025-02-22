Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma receives death threat from prisoner in Dausa jail

A prisoner from Dausa's Salawas jail on Friday night allegedly threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, police said.

Police said that 29-year-old Rinku, serving life sentence in a rape case, called the Jaipur police control room and threatened to kill the chief minister.

Police traced the location of the mobile phone used to make the call to the Salawas jail. An intense search operation was conducted in the jail from 3 am to 7 am and the phone was recovered from the jail, police said, adding that the matter is being further investigated.

