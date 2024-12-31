MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Priyank Kharge dismisses BJP’s allegations in contractor suicide case, demands proof

The party is targeting Kharge in connection with the suicide of civil contractor Sachin Panchal in Bidar district

PTI Published 31.12.24, 05:28 PM
Bengaluru: BJP MLC C.T. Ravi after he was detained by police during a protest against Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge over the suicide of civil contractor Sachin Panchal, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024

Bengaluru: BJP MLC C.T. Ravi after he was detained by police during a protest against Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge over the suicide of civil contractor Sachin Panchal, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 PTI

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said the BJP's campaign against him in connection with the suicide of a civil contractor lacks evidence.

He was replying to the BJP's posters against him in his home district, Kalaburagi.

The party is targeting Kharge in connection with the suicide of civil contractor Sachin Panchal in Bidar district.

In his suicide note, Panchal alleged that Raju Kapanur pestered him for Rs one crore, a charge which the latter has denied.

The BJP alleged that Kapanur is Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Kharge's close aide.

Panchal also alleged that Kapanur hired contract killers to eliminate BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimud and two other top BJP leaders in Kalaburagi and a Lingayat pontiff.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge said, "Let them put out posters and prove their charge. Mere posters won't do." He said when the BJP was in power, the Congress ran 'PayCM' poster campaign because there was evidence that the BJP was collecting 40 per cent commission, but in the Panchal case there is no proof against him.

Regarding the BJP's proposed agitation on January 4, Kharge said he would welcome them when they come to lay siege to his father and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

The minister said the BJP is targeting him because the saffron party is following the 'Manuvadi' ideology (thought process based on the contents of Manusmriti), while he believes in 12th Century AD social reformer Basaveshwara and B R Ambedkar.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

