Narendra Modi flags misuse of democratic freedoms, flags Khalistani activities on British soil

Western capitals have often maintained that the separatist organisations have a right to freedom of expression as long as they remain non-violent

Anita Joshua Published 25.07.25, 06:50 AM
Narendra Modi at the media conference in London on Thursday

Narendra Modi at the media conference in London on Thursday AP/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged the activities of Khalistani separatists on British soil during his bilateral engagement with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer in London and said: “We also agree that forces with extremist ideologies must not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms.”

This was a clear reference to the reasons often cited by leading democracies like the US, the UK, Canada and Australia for allowing space to separatists to mobilise and protest peacefully on the Khalistan issue. Western capitals have often maintained that these organisations have a right to freedom of expression as long as they remain non-violent.

“Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself must be held to account,” Modi said in his media statement with Starmer by his side. Thanking his British counterpart for London’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, Modi said: “We are united in our view that there can be no place for double standard in the fight against terrorism.”

Asked about what assurances India had secured from the UK on the activities of Khalistani separatists on British soil, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the Prime Minister discussed the issue in detail with his counterpart, including the targeting of diplomatic missions and diplomats. He said India had received cooperation from the UK in this regard and articulated confidence that this would continue in future.

On the two major conflicts that are ongoing, Modi said: “We have continued to share our perspectives on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in West Asia. We support early restoration of peace and stability. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is essential. Today’s era demands development, not expansionism."

About the agreement signed between the CBI and the UK’s National Crime Agency, Misri said it was intended to combat instances of corruption, serious fraud and organised crime.

