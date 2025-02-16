President Droupadi Murmu warns of ‘far reaching’ AI impact

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed concern over the impacts of technology on marginalised groups while claiming that the Centre was taking steps to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in higher education.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebration of BIT Mesra in Ranchi on Saturday, Murmu said: “New advances in the field of information technology have changed the way we live. What was unthinkable till yesterday has become reality today.”

She said that the coming years will be even more dramatic with "far-reaching" advances expected in AI and machine learning (ML).

"As AI rapidly transforms economies, the government of India has been quick in responding to the emerging scenario. Several initiatives are being taken to integrate AI in higher education institutions," the President said.

She said that as technology creates great disruptions in societies, we should remain concerned about its impact on the marginalised sections.

“The great opportunities being created should be available to all, the great transformations being brought about should benefit all,” she said.

“However, I remain an optimist. There are hundreds of reasons for my hopes and they are all before me here. I am referring to the youth, whose enthusiasm and commitment will be the key ingredient in the making of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” she said on a positive note.

She advised youth to not forget the importance of small-scale, traditional solutions. She said that innovators and entrepreneurs must not ignore the knowledge base of traditional communities.