Kishor calls off fast on Day 14: JSP leader seeks CM Nitish Kumar’s mental health report

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor broke his fast-unto-death after 14 days on Thursday and demanded an assessment of chief minister Nitish Kumar’s mental health and a medical report on his condition.

Kishor was on a fast-unto-death since January 2 to demand the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) civil services preliminary examination over allegations of paper leak and other irregularities.

He took some orange juice and a banana after taking a dip in the Ganga river, performed havan and converted his agitation into a continuing “satyagraha”, which would be conducted at the party’s newly-constructed Bihar Satyagraha Ashram at the LCT Ghat in Patna.

“My first demand is that the mental condition of chief minister Nitish Kumar should be examined. We have been hearing for the past two years that he is unwell and is unable to take decisions on his own. A medical report should be issued on the mental status of the person who is leading 13 crore people of the state,” Kishor said.

The JSP leader asserted that the government was free to use its own doctors to assess the mental condition of Nitish, but a report on it was imperative.

There have been widespread speculations about Nitish that he was battling with symptoms of dementia. Leaders from other Opposition parties, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, have also raised questions about the mental well-being of Nitish.

Kishor announced that the party would train one lakh youths over the next eight weeks in the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, satyagraha, and the objectives of Jan Suraaj (public good governance) and send them as ambassadors across the state.

“This Ashram will be a symbol of the voice of the people against the oppression by the government. Anybody who feels helpless, voiceless, alone, angry at the functioning of the government or is its victim will be welcome here,” Kishor said.

“We will not allow the officials, who lathi-charged the youths protesting against the BPSC, go scot free. They should get ready to face criminal writ in the court. We will also approach the human rights commissions over the issue. Its time to decide whether we are living in a democracy or a ‘stick-cracy’,” Kishor said.

The Patna high court on Thursday heard a bunch of petitions filed by the JSP and others, demanding the cancellation of the BPSC civil services preliminary examination.