Metro services in Ahmedabad hit for 5 hours after Rs 9 lakh worth of power cables stolen

Services on the east-west corridor of the metro rail network in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city remained suspended for nearly five hours on Thursday after unidentified persons stole power cables worth Rs 9 lakh from the tracks near Shahpur station, a police official said.

The theft came to light after a Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC) engineer rushed to the spot and inspected the tracks after a train came to a sudden halt at 6:15 am at Shahpur metro station, he said.

"Based on a complaint given by the engineer, a case of theft was registered against unidentified persons for stealing 500 metres of copper power cables worth Rs 9 lakh between 5:30am and 6:15am. Someone had cut these power cables, which are laid alongside the tracks, in the morning and fled. Services were affected for nearly five hours," Shahpur police station inspector PD Khambhla said.

As per the FIR, the theft took place after 5:30am since the last train departed from Shahpur station at that time. When the next scheduled train of 6:15am came to a standstill at Shahpur, GMRC called its section engineer to check for any electrical fault.

During inspection, the engineer realised someone had stolen 500 metres of power cables after cutting and detaching them from the brackets, the FIR said.

