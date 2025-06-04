Psychological trigger: NEET delay sparks anguish, aspirants say, ‘stop playing with our futures'

The rescheduling of the NEET PG 2025 exams by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has made the aspirants apprehensive of a repeat from last year, when the exams were postponed thrice.

Following a Supreme Court directive, authorities postponed the exams, originally scheduled for June 15, indefinitely.

On May 30, the apex court had mandated a single shift examination to ensure fairness.

While the move addressed a long-standing concern over varying difficulty levels in multiple shifts, the abruptness and lack of a revised date have caused widespread frustration among aspirants, for whom it has become an annual ritual of anxiety and confusion.

Held in a single shift until 2023, NEET PG’s logistical issues surfaced after the decision to split the exam into two shifts was taken last year — a move which met with criticism over fairness.

“After last year’s last-minute cancellation, we were mentally prepared for some unexpected twist. What’s frustrating is the same problem recurring every year, without any accountability,” said an MBBS graduate from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, appearing for the exam a second time.

Talking to The Telegraph Online, several students expressed how the unpredictable scheduling has affected their preparation and mental health.

“This time, we hope the NBEMS doesn’t cite centre issues again,” the Burdwan graduate added, “and releases the new date at least three weeks in advance, not abruptly, like last year.”

The NBEMS has moved the Supreme Court seeking to conduct the NEET exam on August 3. Nevertheless, that does not take away the uncertainty that disrupts preparation cycles of aspirants.

“Postponing an exam isn’t just a date change,” said an MBBS graduate from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, aiming for a surgical seat. “It throws off your entire routine and keeps you on the edge. The board should announce the new date quickly; we can’t be left in limbo like this.”

The delays have also eroded trust in exam authorities. “Students are losing faith in NBEMS and NTA (national testing agency),” shared an MBBS from the Midnapore Medical College. “It’s mental trauma for repeat candidates who have sacrificed a lot for this exam. The least the authorities can do is to communicate transparently.”

For most, alternatives to NEET PG remain limited. “Apart from AIIMS, INICET or exams abroad like USMLE, there’s hardly any option for specialisation in India,” a student said. “And those, too, are highly competitive with few seats.”

While fresh graduates see the postponement as extra preparation time, repeat aspirants feel it derails their momentum. “For second- or third-time candidates, it’s a psychological trigger. After sacrificing a year or two, these delays disturb future plans and take a heavy mental toll,” a first-time NEET PG candidate from Burdwan Medical College admitted.

What students want now is simple: a fixed pattern, timely notifications, and responsible decision-making. “Stop playing with our futures,” one aspirant summed up bluntly.

Lakhs of candidates anxiously await a revised date, with the hope of transparency and efficiency, something that the country’s future doctors deserve.