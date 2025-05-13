Our drones and our missiles gave sleepless nights to Pakistan: PM Modi at Adampur air base

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address on Tuesday to the personnel of the Indian Air Force, said that the echoes of Operation Sindoor were in every corner because of their courage.

"When our drones, missiles hit our enemies, they hear 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. It is not just a slogan, but our soldiers' pledge to dedicate their lives for nation and tales of their valour are etched in history forever after Operation Sindoor", said Prime Minister Modi.

"India’s drones and missiles had given sleepless nights to Pakistan, and that the air force had achieved their goal. Our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel made Pakistani army bite the dust and showed them their place. The Godfathers of terrorism have realised that casting an evil eye on India will only mean their destruction," he added.

The prime minister's visit to and address from the Adampur air base is significant because Chinese media had claimed Pakistan had destroyed the S-400 missile defence shield there.

"Every Indian is proud of you... you have written history. I have come for your blessings. You are an inspiration for this and coming generations. I want to salute the Army, Navy and Air Force," said the prime minister.

Modi further added, "We gave them a message that there is no place in Pakistan where the terrorists could live peacefully. ‘Hum Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Marenge.’ It is the confluence of India's policy, intention and decisiveness. India is the land of Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh ji...When the sindoor' of our sisters and daughters was removed, we entered the houses of the terrorists and crushed them."

"If Pakistan attacked again, they would respond in their own way, and in their own time and place. Operation Sindoor has defined a 'new normal' in India’s national security doctrine," said Modi.

The prime minister also stated that no blackmail would work on India.

Modi added that India would not back down from taking any action.

The PM said, “IAF targeted terror bases deep inside Pakistan with speed and precision that left enemy stunned.”

He also expressed appreciation for the work put in by the BSF, police and other forces.

Modi stated that the fierce response of the Indian military ensured during the last few days that Pakistan could not harm any part of their defence infrastructure.

He further said that not only was India using cutting edge technology for defence but also had skilled personnel in the Indian military who were the best in the world and had protected India with not only drones but also data.

Adampur was among the air force stations that Pakistan attempted to attack on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 after India's "Operation Sindoor". Pakistan also claimed that its hypersonic missiles fired from JF-17 fighter jets destroyed India's S-400 air defence system in Adampur, a charge rejected by the Indian officials.

"Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," PM Modi posted on X, and shared pictures with them.

Addressing the nation on Monday, PM Modi said the Indian armed forces displayed "unwavering courage" in achieving the objectives of the operations, during which India attacked nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and killed more than 100 terrorists.

With this operation, the prime minister said, every terrorist now knows the price of wiping off the vermilion (sindoor) from the forehead of the nation's daughters and sisters.

Further asserting his stance on terrorism, the prime minister said, “Terror or talk can't go together, terror and trade cannot go hand-in-hand… water and blood also cannot flow together.”

He said that in order to survive, Pakistan will have to eliminate its terror infrastructure and added that any talks with Islamabad would happen only over PoK.

PM Modi affirmed that with Operation Sindoor, India has redefined the fight against terror, setting a new benchmark and establishing a new normal.

The Indian Air Force on Monday said all its military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational, and ready to undertake any further missions if the need arises.

Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bhartisaid the Indian military's fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure, but it was a "pity" that the Pakistani military chose to bat for the terrorists.

After finding cross-border links to the April 22 attack, which left 26 people dead, the Indian armed forces launched " Operation Sindoor" and destroyed multiple camps of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen.