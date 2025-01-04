PM Modi uses government stage to launch BJP's campaign for Delhi polls, attacks AAP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday used an official event to launch a full-throttle political attack on the AAP by exhorting the people to get rid of the "Aapda" (disaster) government and bring "Bhajpa" (BJP) to power in Delhi.

After virtually launching a slew of infrastructure projects in the national capital, Modi appeared to use the official stage at Ashok Vihar to launch the BJP's election campaign ahead of the Assembly polls in Delhi next month.

"Anna Hazare ji ko saamne karke, kuch kattar beimaan logon ne Dilli ko aapda me dhakel diya… Ye AAP, ye aapda Dilli par aai hai. Aur isliye Dilliwalon ne aapda ke birudh jang chhed di hai. Dilli ka voter keh rahe hain, aapda ko nahin sahenge, badal ke rahenge (By putting Anna Hazare in the front, some deeply dishonest people hurled Delhi into a disaster…. This AAP, this disaster has befallen Delhi. And so Delhites have declared a war against this disaster. Delhi's voters are saying that they will not tolerate this disaster but usher in change)," Modi told the crowd with Delhi's lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena on the stage along with central ministers and BJP MPs.

Modi has been known to use official events to gain political mileage, but he went a step further in Delhi. Inaugurating and laying the foundation for development projects in poll-bound states and addressing a public rally has been a signature practice of Modi. However, he has always attacked the Opposition from rallies organised by the BJP after the official events and at separate locations.

On Friday, Modi went into campaign mode from the official stage immediately after he handed over the keys of flats built by the Centre to some families. Saxena was present on the stage as part of the protocol.

Concluding his address, Modi exhorted the crowd to raise the slogan of getting rid of "Aapda" and ushering in the "Bhajpa", followed by chants of "Bharat Mata ki jai". All central ministers and BJP MPs on the stage were seen chanting the slogan with both hands raised. Saxena too stood up but kept his hands down.

"Aapda ko hatana hai, Bhajpa ko lana hai. Aapda ko hatana hai…, aapda ko hatana hai… (Get rid of the disaster and bring the BJP. Get rid of the disaster…)," Modi said.

This was Modi's first public rally in Delhi aimed at setting the tone for the elections. The BJP has launched an offensive on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on bail in the excise scam and has been compelled to step down as chief minister. The Prime Minister did not name Kejriwal but his target was clear as he talked about "ghotala" (scams) and "Sheesh Mahal".

"The country knows that Modi never built a home for himself…. I could have also built a Sheesh Mahal. But my dream was to give my citizens a house," Modi said. The BJP has accused Kejriwal of spending crores on the refurbishment of the chief minister’s official residence to turn it into a "mahal" (palace) while neglecting the development of unauthorised colonies.

Later, Kejriwal addressed the media along with Delhi chief minister Atishi to counter Modi. He accused the BJP of doing nothing for Delhi in the last 10 years and dismissed Modi's remarks as "personal attacks".

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had promised permanent housing by 2022 but built only 4,700 houses in five years. He also listed the AAP's achievements, including "22,000 classrooms, three new universities and countless developmental initiatives".

"Modiji, your BJP is facing three types of disasters. One, the BJP does not have any CM face. Two, the BJP has no issue to contest the elections. Three, the BJP has no agenda for the elections," Kejriwal said.