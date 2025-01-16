MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi approves 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of central government employees

The decision will impact over 49 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners

PTI Published 16.01.25, 04:18 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the commissioning ceremony of three Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the commissioning ceremony of three Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. PTI

In a major decision, the government on Thursday decided to set up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of central government employees and allowances of pensioners.

The decision to set up the 8th Pay Commission was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The term of the 7th Pay Commission will end in 2026.

"Prime Minister has approved 8th Central Pay Commission for central government employees," the minister said. The chairman and two members of the Commission will be appointed soon, he added.

There are over 49 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners.

The minister further said the setting up of the new Pay Commission in 2025 will ensure that its recommendations are received well before the completion of the term of the seventh pay panel.

Vaishnaw said consultations will be held with central and state governments and other stakeholders.

Since 1947, the government constituted seven pay commissions. The pay commission has a key role in deciding salary structures, benefits and allowances for government employees. Most of the state-owned organisations follow the commission's recommendations.

The 7th Pay Commission was constituted in 2014 and its recommendations were implemented on January 1, 2016.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

