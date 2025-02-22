Pilgrims returning from Kumbh killed in crash in Bihar's Bhojpur district

Six people, including four of a family, were killed in a road accident in Bhojpur district of Bihar on Friday while returning from the Mahakumbh.

The incident occurred near a petrol pump at Dulhanganj Bazar under Jagdishpur police station. The speeding car, in which the deceased were travelling, rammed into a stationary container truck from behind and turned into a mangled heap of metal. All the passengers died on the spot.

Locals and the police managed to extricate the bodies. Among the dead were four women and two men. The deceased family members have been identified as Sanjay Kumar, 62, his wife Karuna Devi, 58, son Lal Babu Singh, 25, and niece Priyam Kumari, 20. Asha Kiran, 28, and Juhi Rani, 25, were also killed inthe crash.

“We got information about the accident and rushed to the place of occurrence. The ill-fated car was completely crushed after ramming into the container truck and was stuck in it. We took the help of a crane to pull it out. All the passengers were found dead, though two airbags on the front were open.All the deceased had suffered grievous head injuries,” sub-inspector Aftab Khan from Jagdishpur policestation said.

Khan added that the car must have been travelling at 100km per hour at the time of the crash.

Sanjay’s brother Kaushalendra Kumar said that 13 people including his family members and neighbours had gone to the Mahakumbh on February 19 in two vehicles.

Several vehicles going or returning from the Mahakumbh have met with accidents in Bihar in which at least 25 people have been killed and over 200 have been injuredso far.