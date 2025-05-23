‘People must be informed first’: Mamata seeks Parliament session after terror diplomacy tours

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament after the return of the all-party delegations currently visiting various countries as part of India’s global outreach against terrorism.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said it is vital for the people of India to be informed about the recent conflict and the evolving global developments.

"I am glad to see all-party delegations visiting various countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism. As I have consistently maintained, the AITC stands firmly behind any step the Union takes in the national interest and in defence of our sovereignty," she posted on X.

"I urge the Union Government to convene a special session of Parliament upon the safe return of the delegation, as I believe the people of this great nation have the foremost right to be informed about the recent conflict and the evolving developments - BEFORE ANYONE ELSE," she added.

