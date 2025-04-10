PDP-BJP tag team against a common foe: AAP MLA Mehraj Malik assaulted in J&K Assembly

Legislators of allies-turned-rivals BJP and PDP teamed up against a mutual foe on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly premises on Wednesday, literally coming to blows with an AAP MLA as security staff intervened to save him from their wrath.

The BJP and Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP, who had joined hands in 2015 to form the government in the erstwhile state despite standing on two sides of Jammu and Kashmir’s ideological divide but parted ways in 2018, found a common enemy in AAP legislator Mehraj Malik, known in political circles as a loose cannon.

Malik was locked in a scuffle with BJP and PDP legislators, along with their backers, with videos showing some men trying to pounce on him on the Assembly premises.

The duel broke out after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather disallowed a debate on the controversial Waqf Act, seen as anti-Muslim, on the third consecutive day, further angering the non-BJP legislators.

Malik attracted the wrath of PDP men for an unrelated issue — his remarks against party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed — outside the Assembly hall where he addressed the media.

PDP workers accused him of using derogatory language against Sayeed. Personnel deployed for the Assembly’s security prevented a physical clash between the AAP MLA and the PDP workers.

Malik retorted that Sayeed was a “traitor” as he had stitched an alliance with the BJP in 2015. He hit out at the security wing for allowing PDP workers inside the Assembly complex and asked them to arrest those who assaulted him.

Malik also aimed barbs at the BJP with the party’s MLAs within earshot, prompting them to attack him. The BJP has in the recent past staged protests against Malik for his alleged anti-Hindu remarks.

“They are a party of thieves, and the police (the Assembly’s security staff) are in cahoots with them,” Malik shouted at his rivals.

With the security staff forcing the PDP supporters out of the Assembly complex, the BJP MLAs followed Malik into the House lobby.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa tried repeatedly to pounce on Malik but he was saved by the staff. Malik was escorted into the House but BJP members again tried to charge at him. Some ruling National Conference members came to his aid. The AAP legislator was unrelenting and continued to challenge the attackers.