Patnaik calls Shah's remarks on Ambedkar 'very unfortunate', says BJP 'mislead public'

Asserting that the BJP stormed to power in Odisha by lying to people, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged remarks on BR Ambedkar were "very unfortunate".

The former CM was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BJD's 28th foundation day function. "I think the Union home minister's remark on such an illustrious figure as Dr BR Ambedkar is very unfortunate," he said.

Patnaik said his party supports elections through ballot papers and is yet to take a stand on 'One Nation, One Election' as it is examining the modalities.

He said the complaint filed by the BJD with the Election Commission, claiming "unusual" variances in the votes cast in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly elections, "must be examined carefully".

Taking a dig at the state's ruling party over the matter, he said, "I do not know why the BJP is getting so excited about it. Nobody has accused them of anything yet. It seems to be an example of one person claiming to be innocent even as he is not accused of committing any wrong."

Asked about his successor, Patnaik said, "Well, I'm here for a long time. I have not thought about this." On BJD’s defeat, Patnaik said, "I understand that many people have questions about how we lost the last election. I will address those questions today. I want to emphasise that we did not lose the trust of people. The BJP came to power by spreading falsehoods, making empty promises, and misleading the public."

He asserted that even after telling so many lies, BJP got fewer votes than the BJD. "People of Odisha have come to know that the BJP came to power by telling lies".

Patnaik said the Biju Janata Dal will continue to serve the people of Odisha for the next hundred years. He promised that the party would continue its fight against the Centre's alleged atrocities and protect the interests of Odisha as a strong regional party.

"I admit that the BJD could not successfully counter their lies, their negative campaign and false narratives on social media. Now, the people are realising that they came to power by making false promises," he added.

On the six-month-old Mohan Charan Majhi government, Patnaik said, "In the last six months, the biggest burden on the people has been the rising prices. From pulses and rice to oil and vegetables, the costs of all essential items have skyrocketed. Today, every family is struggling due to these price hikes, farmers are suffering because of the lack of sincerity in paddy procurement, and the women of the Mission Shakti groups are in distress. After so much hardship for the citizens, when will this government awaken from its complacency?"

Responding to critics, Patnaik said, "When our party was formed in 1997, some people said it had no future. Even now, some detractors continue to say so. I want to say that the Biju Janata Dal has a bright future. The BJD and its poll symbol conch shell are linked to the emotions of the people".

Patnaik mentioned that when he entered politics, some people claimed that he would not survive. "I have been elected to the government several times with the blessings of the people," Patnaik said.

He claimed that under the BJD rule, Odisha could become financially stable, a revenue surplus and foodgrain plus state where disasters are managed effectively and women empowered.

Responding to Patnaik's claims, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the BJP was working hard for the state's development. "Naveen Babu was in power for 24 years, but people of his native district could not get enough drinking water. There are taps, but no water. What can we say about this?" Pradhan asked.

Referring to women empowerment, Pradhan said, "In Ganjam district alone, the state government has so far disbursed about Rs 500 crore for women under Subhadra scheme. There are about 10 lakh beneficiaries in the district," he said.

Pradhan said the state government is providing Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy as the Minimum Support Price (MSP). "If anyone considers this a lie, what can be said? It is often said that one should not respond to influential individuals," Pradhan remarked.

