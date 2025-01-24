MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pan IIT World of Technology Satellite Conference organised by IIT Bhubaneswar to promote industry tie-ups

Delegates visited exhibits by Startups incubated under IITBBS and the laboratories of the institute, which showcased its research and innovation acumen

Subhashish Mohanty Published 24.01.25, 06:47 AM
IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar File picture

IIT Bhubaneswar organised the Pan IIT World of Technology (PIWOT) Satellite Conference on Thursday, bringing together leaders from industries, academia, and the government sector to promote collaboration.

The conference was jointly organised by the IIT Alumni Association, Wheels Global Foundation India, and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof Shreepad Karmalkar, said: “The IITs are now focusing on entrepreneurship along with research and innovation. They are now focusing on resolving various issues confronted by societies directly by emphasising on multidisciplinary projects and consultancy.”

Prof Brahma Deo of IIT Bhubaneswar said: “There should be an industry-academia interaction cell at every IIT to bridge the existing gap in this field.”

Former chairman, CII Odisha, S.S. Mohanty spoke on the role of IIT in the incubation of start-ups and new business processes.

Dean, Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy of the institute, Prof Dinakar Pasla presented on the Research Ecosystem at IIT Bhubaneswar.

The delegates also visited the exhibits by the Startups incubated under IIT Bhubaneswar and the laboratories of the institute, which showcased its research and innovation acumen.

IIT Bhubaneswar Tech Conference Confederation Of Indian Industries
