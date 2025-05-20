Not His Master's Voice? Then 'Pakistan voice': BJP heat on Rahul over remarks against Jaishankar

The BJP on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of “speaking the language of Pakistan” as he pressed on with his allegation that foreign minister S. Jaishankar had given Pakistan advance warning of Operation Sindoor.

“EAM Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling — it’s damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth,” Rahul posted on X.

He attached his post from last Saturday that made the same allegation.

After Saturday’s post by Rahul, the foreign ministry had alleged a “misrepresentation of facts”, saying Pakistan had been warned during “the early phase after Operation Sindoor’s commencement” and not before it started.

Jaishankar can be heard in a video saying India had informed Pakistan “at the start of the operation” that only terror infrastructure and not the military was being targeted, and the Pakistani military therefore had the option of not interfering.

On Monday, BJP social media head Amit Malviya said Rahul’s persistence in pressing with the charge was “sinister”.

“Rahul Gandhi’s daftness is not merely incidental — it is sinister. He is speaking the language of Pakistan,” Malviya said in a post on X.

“Pakistan — and those who supply weapons to it — would be delighted by Rahul Gandhi’s dogged persistence in serving their narrative.”

Malviya claimed the leader of the Opposition’s social media posts were again being “weaponised” by the Pakistani media and dubbed Rahul the “modern age Mir Jafar”.

“At what point does political ambition give way to national responsibility? Rahul Gandhi is the modern age Mir Jafar,” Malviya posted.

Malviya said “India had issued early warning to Pakistan during the early phase of Operation Sindoor”.

“It is now being deliberately misrepresented as if warning came before the operation began. Rahul Gandhi must desist from distorting facts. India knows who he truly speaks for…,” he said.

The Congress, however, persisted with the allegation, with spokesperson Pawan Khera claiming that Jaishankar’s statement was being used in Pakistan to ridicule India. He termed the BJP a “sindoor ka saudagar” (trader in vermilion).

“This video of @DrSJaishankar is being used in Pakistan to ridicule us. This leaves behind a trail of questions,” Khera said in a post on X, attaching Rahul’s post.

“How many terrorists were allowed to escape because we gave time to Pakistan? Is that why Azhar Masood escaped?”

Rahul had on Saturday posted a video of Jaishankar’s statement and said: “Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it?”

He had added: “Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?”

The external affairs ministry quickly denied the allegation.

“We had warned Pakistan at the start, which is clearly the early phase after Operation Sindoor’s commencement. This is being falsely represented as being before the commencement. This utter misrepresentation of facts is being called out,” the statement said.

Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too attacked Rahul on Monday.

“It is unfortunate that leaders of responsible parties are asking such questions when the entire nation is standing against terrorism, Pakistan and enemies of the nation,” Chouhan told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

He accused Rahul of “opposing the country while opposing PM Modi”.

Earlier, in his speech at the event, Chouhan had attacked India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, over the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

“This treaty was signed in 1960 by Jawaharlal Nehru. More than 80 per cent of the Indus waters were given to Pakistan. We gave them money and water. What did Pakistan give us in return?” he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “suspending” the treaty. India has held the treaty in abeyance as part of the retaliatory measures taken after the Pahalgam killings.