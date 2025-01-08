MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 January 2025

Pakistani pilgrims place traditional 'chaddar' at Ajmer Sharif shrine

The country's High Commission, in a statement, said a group of 89 Pakistani zaireen are in Ajmer Sharif from January 7-9 to participate in the 813th annual 'Urs Mubarak'

PTI Published 08.01.25, 09:54 PM
Ajmer Sharif Darga

Ajmer Sharif Darga File picture

A delegation of Pakistani pilgrims, accompanied by an official of the Pakistan High Commission, placed the traditional 'chaddar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Wednesday, officials said.

The country's High Commission, in a statement, said a group of 89 Pakistani zaireen are in Ajmer Sharif from January 7-9 to participate in the 813th annual 'Urs Mubarak'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The zaireen accompanied by Second Secretary, Pakistan High Commission, Tariq Masroof, placed the traditional 'chaddar' at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

The delegation also offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, it said.

On arrival at the dargah, the delegation was welcomed by prominent members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Khwaja Sahib.

"Pakistani zaireen attend the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khwaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) under the framework of 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines," it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Ajmer Sharif Dargah Ajmer Pakistan High Commission
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Country afraid of humour? Satish Acharya, Manjul told their cartoons violate India’s laws

The satirists get notices from X saying police claim their takes on politics violate India’s information-technology laws; both say they are not afraid to exercise their right of expression
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

Govt's own incompetence in spending its funds is responsible for wider economic gloom

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT