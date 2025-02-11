MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistani currency note found in housing society near National Defence Academy in Pune; probe on

The Pakistani currency note was found outside a service lift in the housing society in Bhukum on February 8

PTI Published 11.02.25, 09:48 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A Pakistani currency note of Rs 20 denomination has been found in a housing society in Pimpri Chichwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter, an official said.

The housing society is located in Bhukum area, 18 km from the National Defence Academy (NDA).

The Pakistani currency note was found outside a service lift in the housing society in Bhukum on Saturday, a police official said on Monday.

"The office-bearers of the society later approached police. A probe has been initiated and CCTV footage of the area is being checked," Pimpri Chinchwad police's Assistant Commissioner Vishal Hire said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

