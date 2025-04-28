Pakistan woman sent back after 17 years following Centre’s 'Leave India' notice post-Pahalgam attack

After 17 years of living in Bhubaneswar, Nagma Yusuf, 51, left for Pakistan on Sunday, leaving her family in deep distress. She first flew to Delhi and will be en route to Pakistan from there. Her husband, Mohammed Nizamuddin, travelled with her up to Delhi to see her off.

Nagma is among twelve Pakistani nationals identified by the Odisha government for deportation following the Centre’s directive issued after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Based on the Centre’s “Leave India” notice, the Odisha government has initiated steps to deport Pakistani nationals residing in the state.

Nagma had moved to Bhubaneswar in 2008 after marrying Nizamuddin, a contractor she had met through the internet. Since then, she had been living in BJB Nagar on a long-term visa. However, after her visa renewal was rejected, she remained on a visitor visa, which expired in December 2024. Her application for an exit permit is still pending with the foreigners’ registration office. Nagma used to visit Pakistan occasionally but always returned to Bhubaneswar to be with her husband.

“After the Pahalgam terror attack, an emergency-like situation has emerged. We have to comply with the government’s guidelines. She will return once normalcy is restored. But at present, our family is going through immense mental trauma,” Nizamuddin told reporters. The couple has no children.

To avoid any public attention, police escorted Nagma and her husband to the airport on Sunday. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed that notices had been issued to all Pakistani nationals residing in Odisha. “Other 11 Pakistani nationals are still in Odisha and are planning to challenge the deportation order. Some have already appealed to the Government of India seeking permission to stay back,” said a source.

Similar stories are emerging from across the state.In Balasore district, 72-year-old Razia Sultan broke down after receiving a deportation notice. Her family claimed it was a grave error, pointing out that she was born in Calcutta in 1953.

In Balangir district, 56-year-old Sararda Bai, a Hindu woman now known as Sarada Kukreja, who had married and settled in Odisha 35 years ago, is also facing an uncertain future.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, members of the Bhol family from Cuttack recalled their narrow escape during the Pahalgam terror attack. “We hid inside a rake just five feet away from the firing spot. A terrorist killed three people in front of us. They were mostly targeting Hindu male members. God saved us,” said Ranjit Bhol, 65.