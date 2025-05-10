Pakistan suffered heavy losses on land & air; further escalation will meet decisive response: India

India claimed on Saturday evening, little over an hour after a unilateral and immediate cease fire was announced, Pakistan’s offensive and defensive systems had collapsed, which could be interpreted as the reason behind their decision to call for a cease fire.

Wing commander Singh said across the line of control Pakistan had suffered heavy damages to military installation and personnel.

“Extensive and precise damage to military infrastructure and command control centres and logistic installations in addition to military personnel had led to a complete breakdown of its offensive and defensive capability and also Pakistani morale,” said Wing Commander Singh.

Pakistan’s director general of military operations had made a call to his Indian counterpart this afternoon and a ceasefire was agreed from 5pm onwards.

At the news briefing on Saturday evening after the ceasefire was announced Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh were joined by Commodore Ravi Nair.

Whilst we will be adhering to the understanding that has been reached we remain fully prepared and ever vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland,” said Commodore Nair. “Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in the defence of the nation.”

Earlier wing commander Singh and colonel Qureshi had ascertained that Pakistan had suffered heavy losses in the clashes since the night of May 7, when terror camps in Pak-occupied-Kashmir and inside Pakistan were destroyed in precise offensive called Operation Sindoor.

“Over the last few days Pakistan has suffered very heavy and unsustainable losses after it has given us an unprovoked attack on our installations,” said wing commander Singh. “There has been crucial damage to Pakistani airbases Skardu, Sargoda, Jacobabad and Bholari in addition a loss of air defence weapon system and radars made the defence of Pakistani air space untenable.”

India debunked Pakistan’s claim that the Indian armed forces had targeted mosques.

“These are fabricated allegations that Indian armed forces targeted mosques. India is a secular nation and Indian armed forces are a reflection of our constitutional values. We hold every place of worship at highest regards. No religious sites were targeted by Indian armed forces,” said Wing Commander Singh. “Our operations have been aimed exclusively at terrorist camps and facilities being used for anti-India activities.”

The officers reiterated India’s S400 system, Brahmos installation, airfields at Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Nalia and Bhuj and the ammunition dumps at Chandigarh and Beas were “fit and fine.”