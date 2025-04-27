MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 27 April 2025

Pahalgam terror attack: NIA quizzes Odisha victim’s widow & son

Sources said the investigators sought a detailed account of the situation at Baisaran Valley, where the attack took place after the family alighted from a ropeway ride

Subhashish Mohanty Published 27.04.25, 05:56 AM
People raise slogans as they attend the funeral of Prasant Kumar Satpthy, who was killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack, at his village in Baleswar district, Odisha, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

People raise slogans as they attend the funeral of Prasant Kumar Satpthy, who was killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack, at his village in Baleswar district, Odisha, Thursday, April 24, 2025. PTI

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Saturday questioned the wife and son of Prasant Kumar Satpathy, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, to piece together the sequence of events leading to the carnage.

A three-member NIA team arrived around 10am at Ishani village in Balasore district and spent nearly four hours speaking to Prasant’s wife Priyadarshini and their eight-year-old son Tanuj. Officials said the focus was largely on Priyadarshini as she witnessed the attack from close quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the investigators sought a detailed account of the situation at Baisaran Valley, where the attack took place after the family alighted from a ropeway ride. Prasant was shot dead barely 20 metres away from his wife and son.

Sushant Satpathy, elder brother of the deceased, told The Telegraph: “The NIA team spoke to Priyadarshini about what she saw during the attack. We were not allowed inside during the questioning. Since it concerns national security, we are fully
cooperating.”

Priyadarshini, still visibly traumatised, said: “They measured my son’s height and asked me several questions about the environment there, and how everything happened. Though I am mentally shattered, I answered their queries as best I could.”

She also recounted how the terrorists unleashed terror without giving anyone a chance to react.

Prasant, 41, an accountant at the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Bhubaneswar, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son on April 19 for a four-day holiday under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme. They were scheduled to return on Wednesday but were caught in the deadly attack on Tuesday.

The NIA is now working to piece together survivor accounts to understand the circumstances of the ambush better.

RELATED TOPICS

Jammu And Kashmir National Investigation Agency (NIA)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Chidambaram flags, IndiGo, Air India deny airfare surge post-Pahalgam terror attack

Congress leader quotes IAS officer’s article to ask if Delhi-Srinagar tickets were sold at Rs 65,000, says airlines should refund those who bought. Both airlines reply to his post
Mallikarjun Kharge
Quote left Quote right

PM Modi’s attitude towards all-party meeting was not proper when 26 people lost their lives

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT