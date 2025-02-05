MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Maharashtra: Over 250 people fall ill at fair in Kolhapur, food poisoning suspected

Most of the people complaining of diarrhoea, nausea and fever had 'kheer' at the event as 'prasad', inform police

PTI Published 05.02.25, 02:02 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

More than 250 persons fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after attending a village fair in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, police said on Wednesday.

About 50 persons were undergoing treatment at hospital at Shirol at present and the condition of all of them was said to be stable, said an official of Kurundwad police station.

A fair had been organised at Shivnakwadi village on Tuesday where kheer, a sweet preparation made from milk, was served as prasad, he said.

"People started complaining of diarrhoea, nausea and fever since today morning. So far, 255 people have fallen sick due to suspected food poisoning. Most of them are claiming that they had kheer at the fair. But there were food stalls too," the police official said.

More than 50 persons were undergoing treatment at the hospital and the rest were discharged, he said, adding that all the admitted patients were stable.

"Food samples from the fair have been sent to the forensic laboratory to ascertain if it was food poisoning," said the official.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

