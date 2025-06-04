Opposition to unanimously press for special Parliament session on Pahalgam terror attack

Opposition parties have decided to unanimously press for a special session of Parliament on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and their implications on national security and foreign policy in the hope of a favourable response from the government, which has turned a deaf ear to such requests.

Leaders of 16 parties have signed a joint letter to the Prime Minister. While the letter was sent on Monday, some of the party leaders met in New Delhi on Tuesday to mobilise opinion on the need for the government to take Parliament into confidence when it had carried out an extensive diplomatic outreach that saw seven all-party teams visit 33 countries over the past fortnight.

While the letter mentions this collective effort to be an INDIA bloc initiative, some party leaders differed on this technicality, pointing out that no meeting was convened by Congress president and the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the chairperson of the grouping that many constituents see as largely defunct.

Stating that “there are serious questions facing the nation about the terror attack, killing of civilians in Poonch, Uri and Rajouri, the ceasefire announcements and the implications on our national security and foreign policy”, the letter points out that all Opposition parties have supported the government’s efforts to engage with the international community on India’s position.

“The government has briefed foreign nations and the media, but not Parliament — keeping the people of India and their elected representatives in the dark. Therefore, we urge you to convene a special session of Parliament immediately upon the return of the all-party delegations,” the letter says. It has been signed by the leader of the Opposition in both Houses, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, besides seniors of 15 other parties.

Explaining the rationale behind the collective push, AICC general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said: “On May 10 itself, the LoP Lok Sabha and LoP Rajya Sabha had written to the Prime Minister asking for a special session of Parliament. Such a session has become all the more necessary and urgent following the revelations of the CDS in Singapore the day before yesterday.

“It would have been more appropriate and in keeping with the finest of our democratic traditions if the information revealed in Singapore had first been shared in an all-party meeting or a Parliament session or a briefing in New Delhi.”

Briefing the media after the meeting, Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien said: “The government is responsible to the Parliament, Parliament is responsible to the people. That’s why we are demanding a special session of Parliament.” Other signatories to the letter include the DMK, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, National Conference, CPI, CPM, IUML, RSP, JMM, VCK, MDMK and the CPM-ML.