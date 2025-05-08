Opposition stands with army, Centre after India carries out 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan

Opposition parties have unequivocally supported Operation Sindoor.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the armed forces after a meeting of the party’s working committee.

“We are proud of our Indian armed forces, who have given a befitting reply by taking bold action against the terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor. From the day of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Congress has unequivocally stood in solidarity with the armed forces and the government and supported every decisive action against cross-border terrorism,” Kharge told reporters on Wednesday.

He said India’s national policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and the PoK was “clear and unwavering”.

“There is a great need for unity at all levels to protect India’s national unity and integrity,” he added.

In a social media post, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stated: “Jai Hind! Jai India!” The post was consistent with Mamata’s earlier statement that the Trinamool Congress would support the Centre in actions against terror attacks on Indian soil.

The CPM said in a statement that India should continue building pressure on Pakistan “to hand over those responsible for the massacre of innocent people in Pahalgam and to ensure that no terrorist camps operate from its territory. The Indian government should ensure that the unity of the people and integrity of the country are protected”.

BSP chief Mayawati lauded the military action against Pakistan. “Indian Army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ action of destroying 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan is glorious and praiseworthy,” she posted on X.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X: “In this fight against terrorism, all 140 crore Indians stand with the Indian Army…. We stand together against terrorism.”

The other Left parties pushed for diplomatic solutions.

The CPI(ML) Liberation said in a statement: “All efforts must be made to prevent a war between the two nuclear-powered neighbours and explore the whole range of non-military diplomatic options to curb terrorism and de-escalate tension…. While mock drills are techniques of bolstering security by spreading public alertness, we must make sure that such drills do not vitiate India’s internal climate and create a jingoistic clamour for war.”

The party iterated its call for action against trolls who had targeted Pahalgam survivor Himanshi Narwal and Nainital resident ShailaNegi, who had publicly opposed the retaliatory attacks on Muslims.

“The fabricated charges against Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, Lucknow University professor and political satirist Madri Kakoti, digital news channel 4PM network and now the ‘disappearance’ of the YouTube channel of journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai point to a new phase of heightened attacks on dissent by terming it anti-national…. We also call upon the government of Pakistan to stop the terror camps in Pakistan, and appeal to the people of Pakistan to raise their voice against terror and war,” the party added.

The CPI stressed the importance of pursuing diplomatic avenues to prevent further escalation and “preserve peace in our region and also to arrive at political solutions”.

“We also call upon the government of Pakistan, which itself has suffered from the scourge of terrorism, to dismantle all terror networks operating from its soil. Only a joint regional resolve can end the cycle of violence and ensure long-term peace and security for our peoples,” the party said in a statement.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said he spoke to the Prime Minister’s Office and the defence minister and assured them of the party’s support.

“Spoke with PMO and raksha mantri… congratulated the efforts of the Indian armed forces and commended them for the action taken. We reiterated our support to the govt during this challenging time,” he posted on X.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin wrote on social media: “Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: “India, Indians and the Indian Army have never and will never tolerate any form of terrorism and separatism in our country…. If people who foster terrorism attack our unity, integrity and sovereignty, then we know how to unite and give a befitting reply”.