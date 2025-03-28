Opposition seeks government answers on Justice Yashwant Varma in House

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday demanded the government make a statement in the Lok Sabha on the alleged recovery of unaccounted cash from the residence of a Delhi High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma.

Tewari cited Parliament’s responsibility of “superintendence and oversight” over the judiciary, as provided in the Constitution, and the Judges Inquiry Act. He said the law minister should tell the House about the sequence of events relating to the alleged cash recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee argued that judges were public servants like MPs. He wondered why a police investigation could not be started against them without the Chief Justice’s permission even if there was an allegation of corruption.

No FIR has yet been registered, almost two weeks after sackfuls of partially burnt currency notes were allegedly discovered during a fire at an outhouse storeroom at Justice Varma’s residence on March 14 night. The judge has denied stashing cash.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has ordered an in-house inquiry, and the Supreme Court collegium has repatriated the judge to his parent High Court of Allahabad.

“The reports about alleged aberrations in the judiciary have disturbed the conscience of all right-thinking citizens across the country,” Tewari told the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

Tewari said: “However, it is too premature to apportion guilt or otherwise. However, Parliament is charged with the responsibility of exercising superintendence and oversight over the judiciary.”

He added: “My demand is to let the law minister come before this House and make a statement as to what the sequence of events was. What actually transpired, and what does the government know? These questions must be answered before the House.”

Kalyan said: “Judges are also public servants like us. Why any investigation cannot start against a judge if a complaint of corruption is made, irrespective of the fact the Chief Justice of India grants permission or not?”

He referred to the protest by lawyers in Allahabad against Justice Varma’s transfer to Allahabad High Court, and alleged that the high courts in Calcutta and Allahabad were being used as “dumping ground for corrupt judges”.

Tewari had earlier moved an adjournment notice demanding the suspension of the day’s business to discuss the “matter of urgent public importance”, but it was rejected.

“Given the seriousness of the issue, I urge the government to provide a comprehensive statement…. This matter holds national significance as it directly pertains to the integrity, impartiality and fairness of our judicial process,” the notice said.