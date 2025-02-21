Only two Delhi ministers have no police cases; CM Rekha Gupta is one

Five out of the seven newly inducted ministers in Delhi have declared criminal cases against themselves, while two are billionaires, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The analysis, based on self-sworn affidavits submitted ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, revealed that only chief minister Rekha Gupta and minister Ravinder Indraj Singh have no criminal cases against them.

Two ministers have declared assets worth over Rs 100 crore. Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden topped the list with assets amounting to Rs 248.85 crore, while Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar had the lowest declared wealth at Rs 1.06 crore. The average worth of assets of the seven ministers is Rs 56.03 crore.

Parvesh Sahib Singh from the New Delhi constituency had the highest liabilities at Rs 74.36 crore.

In terms of education, six ministers (86 per cent) hold graduate degrees or higher, while one has completed 12th standard. Age-wise, five ministers fall in the 41-50 age group, while the remaining two are aged between 51 and 60.

Note: The Telegraph Online had published an erroneous article on the ADR report that came as part of a syndicated feed from PTI. Any misquotation thereby carried inadvertently as a result is deeply regretted. The feed article has been deleted.