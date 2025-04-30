Pahalgam terror attack: Officials review security arrangements at key tourists destinations near Jammu

A week after the Pahalgam terror attack, a senior police officer visited renowned tourist destinations near Jammu and conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Shridhar Patil visited Patnitop and adjoining Nathatop and Sanasar located on the old alignment of Jammu-Srinagar national highway between Udhampur and Ramban districts which are visited by large number of holiday-makers round-the-year.

Accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Kulbir Singh and other police and civil officers including representatives of Patnitop Development Authority and officers of Tourism department, the DIG reviewed the security measures taken for the safety of the visitors, a police spokesperson said.

After undertaking a detailed evaluation of the security measures in place at key tourist spots, Patil also held an interactive meeting with representatives of various hotel associations, trekking associations, and local residents including former sarpanches, he said.

The spokesperson said the participants were briefed about the security arrangements made for the safety of the public and to maintain law and order.

Additional measures needed to be taken were also discussed besides improving synergy amongst the stakeholders, he said.

The DIG emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and comfort of visitors.

The officials also discussed strategies to enhance coordination between the police and civil administration, improve surveillance, and maintain law and order for the ensuing peak season, the spokesperson said.

He said the visit reflects the administration's commitment to promoting Patnitop, Nathatop and Sanasar as secure destinations for tourists from across the country.

