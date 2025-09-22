Odisha registers over 37,000 crimes against women in 14 months, CM tells Assembly

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the assembly that 37,611 cases of crime against women were registered in the state between June 2024 and July this year.

In reply to a query of Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, the chief minister said 2,933 cases of rape, 9,181 molestation, 1,278 sexual harassment, 2161 public disrobing of women, 8,227 kidnapping/abduction of women, 5,464 dowry-related torture and 6,134 non-dowry torture were reported in the state during those 14 months.

Similarly, 702 eve-teasing cases, 174 attempt to rape, 334 refusal to marry after sex, 447 stalking, three acid attack cases, three attempt to acid attack cases, 127 trafficking of women, 264 dowry homicide and 44 dowry suicide cases were also registered in different police stations across the state, Majhi said.

In connection with the above crime against women cases, 5,979 people, including 225 women, were arrested, he said.

Noting that preventive measures were taken to improve the safety and security of women in the state, the chief minister said all sensitive cases against women, such as rape, POCSO and acid attacks, are being monitored and supervised by SP or additional SP-level officers.

A children and women online abuse monitoring unit is functioning under the CID-crime branch to look into cybercrime against women and children, he said.

Similarly, Majhi said that Investigative Units on Crime Against Women (IUCAW) is functioning in 29 districts, which takes up the investigation of important and sensitive cases of crime against women.

The CM further said that CCTV cameras have been installed in many districts to monitor the activities of anti-socials and criminals to prevent crimes and to promote safety of women. The state government has been trying to expand the CCTV surveillance, he added.

While 24 Special POCSO courts have been functioning to expedite trial in sexual offences against children, steps are being taken by district police to improve patrolling in important public places to prevent sexual harassment of women, as per the statement, he said.

Besides, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPO) under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, Protection officers under the Protection of Women under Domestic Violence Act, 2005, Dowry prohibition officers under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, are functioning for the cause of safety and security of women, he added.

