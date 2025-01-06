Odisha ready for overseas Indians, Bhubaneswar decked up for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Odisha’s capital city is all decked up for the inauguration of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), a prestigious event being held in the state for the first time.

The Mohan Majhi government is pulling out all the stops to prove that it is as capable as the preceeding Naveen Patnaik government in organising world-class events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar on January 9. The day has been celebrated annually since 2003 to honour the contributions of Overseas Indian community to the country’s development.

The date for PBD was chosen to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s return to India from South Africa on 9 January 1915, a moment that catalysed India’s freedom movement and changed the course of its history

While most states across India have phased out double-decker buses, the Odisha government has brought five such buses from Mumbai to enhance Bhubaneswar’s transport facilities.

The buses have already begun their trial runs and will be used to transport visitors to various tourist destinations around the city.

The roads have been refurbished and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed footpath shops. The city has been decorated with fairy lights, and walls have been painted with modern and traditional artwork to give Bhubaneswar a contemporary look.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the valedictory session. Dignitaries, including Trinidad and Tabago’s President Christine Carla Kangaloo, will grace the occasion. Around 7,000 delegates from 135 countries are likely to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

To elevate the experience for the NRIs attending the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the Odisha government on Sunday launched two luxury cruises Lake Queen and Dimond Princess.

The Odisha government has set up a central command control centre for quick response and effective coordination during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event. Citizens can call 1929 to connect the control centre. An interactive voice response system is being developed to route calls pertaining to the event.

The PBD conventions provide a platform for the government to engage with overseas Indians on key issues affecting the diaspora while offering opportunities for networking.

The theme of the 18th PBD Convention is “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). The Indian diaspora is one of the largest contributors to global remittances.

Odisha, previously infamous for poverty, malnutrition, child trafficking, rising crimes against women, and disastrous natural calamities, will now showcase its rich culture, tradition and advancements during this high-profile event.