Odisha priest dies by suicide amid illness, financial distress

A 65-year-old man in Odisha’s Ganjam district allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after setting himself on fire, reportedly due to illness and financial distress.

The incident took place in Badhiausta village under Pattapur police limits. The deceased, Pitabasa Acharya, was rushed to a local hospital with severe burn injuries but succumbed a few hours later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pattapur police station in-charge Dipti Ranjan Behera told The Telegraph: “The deceased had some mental health issues. He had been suffering from acute stomach pain and was diabetic. In the afternoon, he went behind his house, poured kerosene on himself and lit a match. His wife rushed to help after hearing his screams, but he was already severely burnt.”

Locals rushed him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

Acharya was a priest by profession but had been facing severe financial problems.

Acharya is survived by his wife and two sons, one of whom is married. He was living with his wife in the house, while both his sons live outside the village.

Police found a suicide note in his home, where he wrote no one was responsible for his death. He also urged his sons not to neglect their mother.

The deceased’s younger son Sitaram said his father was suffering from multiple diseases.

“He was depressed and remained silent for the last few days. But we had no inkling that he would take such a step,” he added.