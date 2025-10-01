Odisha Police Recruitment Board postpones written examination for SI recruitment

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has postponed the written examination for the recruitment of sub-inspectors (SIs) because of "unforeseen developments".

The examination had been scheduled to be held on October 5 and 6. The new dates will be announced later.

The postponement comes amid reports of alleged malpractices in the recruitment process.

The Odisha police detained around 120 candidates while they were being taken to Andhra Pradesh for special coaching arranged by the private agency conducting the test of the SI examination.

The BJD's students’ wing president, Ipsita Sahoo, said: “The chief minister should intervene and ensure that the examinations are conducted fairly. We are surprised that the private agency against whom there have been allegations is entrusted with the task of conducting the examination.”