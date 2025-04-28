MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 28 April 2025

Odisha police arrest youth on charges of impersonating private secretary to Mohan Charan Majhi

According to the police, Aman Pradhan posed as IAS officer Manoj Kumar Sahoo, the private secretary to the chief minister, and called Deputy Director of Mines, Rourkela, Bimbadhar Sethi, on April 22, demanding money

Subhashish Mohanty Published 28.04.25, 05:41 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Odisha police have arrested a youth on charges of impersonating the private secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and attempting to extort money from a mining official.

The accused has been identified as Aman Pradhan, 24. According to the police, Aman posed as IAS officer Manoj Kumar Sahoo, the private secretary to the chief minister, and called Deputy Director of Mines, Rourkela, Bimbadhar Sethi, on April 22, demanding money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sethi disconnected the call, suspecting it might be a spam call. However, Pradhan called again and reiterated his demand. Sethi listened carefully but grew suspicious of the caller’s identity based on his language, pronunciation, and manner of speaking, which did not align with that of a senior bureaucrat.

Subsequently, Sethi lodged an FIR at the Rourkela police station. Acting on the complaint, police tracked the number and arrested Pradhan from Bhubaneswar. During interrogation, Pradhan, who hails from Kalahandi district, admitted to the impersonation attempt.

Sethi, who has been residing in Bhubaneswar for the past two years, has been trying to secure a permanent posting.

The real Manoj Kumar Sahoo is a 2006-batch IAS officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. He was appointed as Special Secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on an inter-cadre deputation basis in December 2024. Before this assignment, Sahoo served as the Deputy Election Commissioner at the Election Commission of India in New Delhi.

RELATED TOPICS

Impersonation Odisha Police Arrest Mohan Charan Majhi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Overstaying Pakistanis in India face arrest, up to 3 years' jail under new immigration law

Deadlines set for Pakistani visa holders; overstayers risk jail, hefty fines under new Immigration Act
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Quote left Quote right

I did not say no to demands for war with Pakistan. What I said is that it cannot be a solution

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT