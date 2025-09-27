MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 September 2025

Odisha launches Ama Sathi WhatsApp chatbot for 120 citizen services in Odia, English

Subhashish Mohanty Published 27.09.25, 05:16 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

Odisha on Friday launched “Ama Sathi”, a unified WhatsApp chatbot that makes 120 citizen-centric services available to over 45 million residents.

Developed in partnership with Meta, the platform allows people to access essential services — ranging from birth and income certificates to driving licences and the National Family Benefit Scheme — through WhatsApp number 9437292000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Available in Odia and English and equipped with voice capabilities, the chatbot acts as a one-stop digital assistant. It enables citizens to raise and track grievances, access housing, urban development, education, agriculture, horticulture, police services, land records, and revenue details. Inter-caste marriage benefits and other government schemes are also included.

A dynamic dashboard of the Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPSA) Central Monitoring System was launched alongside the chatbot to enhance accountability in service delivery.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said: “With Ama Sathi, Odisha takes a transformative step towards truly citizen-centric governance.”

Additional chief secretary Surendra Kumar noted that awareness about Ama Sathi and ORTPSA will be promoted through bus branding, hoardings, TV, radio, and information boards across the state.

RELATED TOPICS

Odisha Government AI-enabled Chatbot
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu rejects Gaza starvation claims, says Israel is 'deliberately feeding' civilians

Rejecting allegations of genocide, Netanyahu asked asked if a country committing genocide would plead with a population to get out of harm's way: 'Did the Nazis ask the Jews to leave?'
Quote left Quote right

The way Central govt was after him (Sonam), it seemed they would do something like this

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT