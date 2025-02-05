Odisha: Lathis to curb jatra ‘obscenity’, BJP MLA Babu Singh forms 'Thenga Bahini'

The BJP MLA from Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Babu Singh has formed a private army — Thenga Bahini — literally meaning a lathi-wielding army, to check obscenity in jatra (mobile theatre) performances in the Khandagiri fair that is all set to begin from Wednesday.

But the saffron MLA’s attempt at moral policing has not gone down well either with jatra artistes or the Opposition, both decrying his “dictatorial attitude.”

Members of the Thenga Bahini, who are around a hundred in number including both men and women, will keep a close vigil on the jatra troupes and use thenga (or lathis) to discipline artists and organisers if they are found depicting vulgarity in their shows during the fair.

However, the Opposition questioned the BJP MLA’s attempt to take law into his own hands. “It simply means he has no faith in his own government’s administration. Otherwise why should he feel the need to take law into their hands,” said anOpposition leader.

On his part, Singh, a first-time MLA from Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly constituency, said, “Being sons of the soil, it’s our responsibility to protect our culture and tradition. These days it is difficult to go to the jatra and watch shows with the family members. I had already discussed the issue with the jatra party owners and the organisers. They have assured me that there will be no nudity during shows this time.”

On being asked about the Opposition’s charge of how the BJP allowed films of Kangana Ranaut depicting vulgarity to be screened, he said, “I cannot comment on others. As the jatra is being held under my constituency, I will not allow any nudity. Our members along with the jatra party organiser will keep a vigil to ensure there isno vulgarity.”

Asked why he has asked Vahini members to carry lathis with them he said, “If violence erupts during the performances the Thenga Bahini will intervene and bring the situation under control. If I have to go to jail for this I am ready to go.”

Congress leader Sudarshan Das said: “This is in the DNA of BJP to take the law into their own hands. They had experimented in other parts of the state and are now doing it here. Who has given him to act as the moral police? Who is he to teach morality to others? No one is promoting nudity. It’s the government’s job to look into the issue. In the name of checking vulgarity, you cannot dictate terms to others. If you try to discipline others, the law willdiscipline you.”

BJD leader and former minister Ashok Chandra Panda said, “It seems there is no law and order in the state.”

Eminent jatra artist Bapi Panda said, “We also oppose vulgarity in the jatra and have met the government on the issue. But in the name of creating awareness about stopping vulgarity, people should not be terrorised. You can oppose vulgarity but not by taking the law into your own hands. There is a constitution. Why is the state government not coming up with guidelineson the issue?”

Another eminent artist Daitari Panda said, “I cannot support the Thenga Bahini. The jatra should be held peacefully.”

Noted jatra reviewer Hara Barik, “The MLA is from the ruling party. Why can’t the party come up with guidelines to check the nudity in jatra?.”

However, cultural activist Prafulla Rath has lent his support to the MLA. “Nothing wrong with forming Thenga Bahini to check obscenity,”he said.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said, “We will soon introduce rules to check vulgarity displays and inappropriate contents during jatra performances.