Odisha government pauses action on Pakistanis, orders crackdown on ‘illegal’ ration cards

The Odisha government has decided to adopt a lenient approach towards Pakistani nationals who have been residing in the state for several years, while awaiting further directives from the Centre on the issue of their deportation.

However, it has directed district collectors to identify and remove foreign nationals who have fraudulently obtained ration cards from the list of beneficiaries.

The government’s softened stance became evident after director general of police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania said the state would await further instructions from the Centre regarding the deportation of Pakistani nationals settled in Odisha over the years.

Speaking to reporters here, Khurania said a total of 12 Pakistani nationals had been identified and served with “Leave India” notices.

“One Pakistani national has already left Odisha. We are keeping a close watch on the others. We are awaiting further directives concerning Pakistanis residing on long-term visas or whose applications are under consideration,” the DGP said.

Nagma Yusuf, 51, left Odisha on Sunday after living here for 17 years. Following Yusuf’s departure, notices were served to 11 others, including Sarada Bai, 56, a Hindu woman who has been settled in Balangir for 35 years after marrying a local resident.

The move has raised concerns in the state, with family members urging the Centre and the Odisha government to adopt a compassionate stance and avoid forced deportations.

Sarada Bai’s husband, Mahesh Kukreja, told The Telegraph: “We are relieved for the time being as the DGP has said they would wait for directives from the Centre to act on the Leave India notice. We are all very tense. We have already appealed to the Centre not to deport my wife. Where would she go, leaving us here? She has not been keeping well since the notice was served following the Pahalgam terror attack.”

The family of 72-year-old Razia Sultan, residing at Soro in Balasore district, also expressed shock over the notice served to her, calling it a grave mistake. They pointed out that Razia, who is unwell and unable to speak, was born in Calcutta in 1953.

The Odisha government has also directed all district collectors to identify foreign infiltrators who have secured ration cards fraudulently and remove their names from the list of beneficiaries under food security schemes.

Food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra said: “Many foreign nationals from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar have managed to obtain ration cards after infiltrating Odisha. These ration cards will be cancelled. Collectors have been instructed to identify them and delete their names from the list of beneficiaries.”

He added: “The actual number of foreign infiltrators who have accessed public distribution system (PDS) benefits by using political influence or fraudulent means will be known only after the identification process is completed. Only eligible Indian citizens will be issued ration cards and will continue to receive the benefits.”