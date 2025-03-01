MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha government announces Rs 200 crore Mahanadi waterfront project

According to officials, the initiative is set to redefine the Mahanadi riverfront, turning it into a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive space that merges ecological conservation with urban development

Subhashish Mohanty Published 01.03.25, 05:52 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi

Mohan Charan Majhi File image

The Odisha government has announced a waterfront project on the Mahanadi river, the lifeline of Odisha.

According to officials, the initiative is set to redefine the Mahanadi riverfront, turning it into a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive space that merges ecological conservation with urban development. The Mahanadi riverfront project will come up at a cost of 200 crore.

A high-level meeting was held in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, which was chaired by housing and urban development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

Mahapatra said: “The project will enhance the quality of life for locals, promote tourism, and preserve the river’s rich cultural, historical, and environmental heritage.”

Principal secretary of housing and urban development department, Usha Padhee, said: “The project will also focus on water quality management, waste treatment plants, and protecting aquatic biodiversity. It will include river clean-up initiatives, waste management systems, and efforts to encourage sustainable practices among local communities.”

The Mahanadi waterfront, as a premier ecotourism destination, will offer water sports such as boating, kayaking, and river cruises. Event spaces will host music and food festivals, local cultural performances, and more, attracting both national and international tourists, officials said.

The project will create accessible parks, playgrounds, and recreational zones for seniors, children, and differently-abled individuals. It will also encourage local artisans, farmers, and small businesses to set up markets and kiosks, promoting indigenous craftsmanship and products.

