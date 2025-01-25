Odisha focus in PM Modi trips: Frequent visits fuel BJP optimism, Opposition raises questions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on January 28 to inaugurate a business conclave here, this being his fifth visit since the Mohan Majhi-led BJP government took power seven months ago.

The state government as well as the BJP is all set to give a rousing welcome to the Prime Minister for the Utkarsh Odisha conclave.

“Under the leadership of Modiji, the double engine government is committed to ushering in a new development in the state. The party as well as the government led by Majhi is going in the right direction,” said Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal.

To ensure that the success of the upcoming “Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025”, the Mohan Majhi government has invited several top business and industrial leaders across the country to the event.

“We are expecting a huge turn out of leaders from the industrial world. The successful organisation of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) conclave, in which sizeable number of dignitaries from the Indian diaspora attended, sent a positive message. The final list of guests is yet to be prepared,” said a senior official of the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha.

The state government has approved 17 significant projects amounting to a combined investment of ₹3883.72 crores.

“The approval of the projects points out the state’s unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and employment generation. The clearance comes ahead of the much-anticipated Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, showcasing the state’s proactive approach to attracting investments and fostering industrial excellence,” said an official.

During the conclave, Odisha will focus on innovation, ease of doing business, and socio-economic development and positions itself as India’s premier investment destination.

The approved projects, spanning 15 high-impact sectors including steel, iron & ferro alloys, power & renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, green hydrogen, transportation, storage, bio fuel/bio fertiliser, tourism, green energy equipment, and petroleum & petrochemicals, represent a collective investment of ₹3883.72 crores.

“These initiatives are expected to generate over 12,280 jobs, providing a significant boost to employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha. The projects will also strengthen the industrial base across eight districts: Sambalpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Dhenkanal, and Jharsuguda,” officials said.

“Odisha’s proactive measures and strategic focus on sustainable development underscore its dedication to creating a ‘Samrudhha Odisha’, and will contribute significantly to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.”

While the BJP is upbeat about Modi’s visit, senior Congress leader Sudarshan Das said it would be better if the Prime Minister’s Office opened a branch in the state so that it could organise his visit every month.

“As an Odia, I am happy that the Prime Minister is visiting the state frequently. But Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. How could he find time to visit Odisha so often? His frequent visit raises questions about his intentions,” said Das.

This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to Odisha this month. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme in Bhubaneswar on January 9.