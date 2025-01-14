Odisha: Central University vice-chancellor Chakradhar Tripathi gets Sangh 'training'

The vice-chancellor of a central university took part in the Sangh Siksha Varga training of the RSS recently, months after the Union government lifted the ban on participation of government employees in Sangh activities.

The vice-chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, Chakradhar Tripathi, attended the month-long programme at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur in November and December 2024.

Tripathi defended his action, saying the government has allowed public servants to be involved in RSS activities. He said that his learning from the programme would help him run the university better.

“The programme covered various aspects of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), contributions made by Indians to science and technology. The National Education Policy has also recommended papers on the IKS for different courses. It was an enriching programme,” Tripathi said.

On allegations that the RSS was promoting Hindu nationalism and sectarianism, Tripathi said such claims did not hold water as the outfit was "running the nation".

“I have attended programmes in the past. This time, another vice-chancellor of a university in the Northeast also attended. The RSS is no longer a controversial organisation. The government has lifted the restrictions for public servants to be associated with RSS activities,” Tripathi said.

Former Allahabad University VC Rajen Harshe said: “As a VC, I have maintained complete neutrality. I was never a member of any political or religious organisation. I did not promote activities which were religious or political.”

An official with the University Grants Commission said academics these days were flaunting their association with the RSS. “Many faculty members are proudly mentioning they have done second-year training or third-year training of the RSS. It helps them in selection for positions they aspire for,” the official said.

Tripathi, who had attended the previous two phases of the training, said he availed his earned leave to attend the third-year programme.