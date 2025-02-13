Now, Sheesh Mahal jab at RSS over Keshav Kunj, Sangh’s swank new headquarters in Delhi

The new Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Delhi has given Opposition politicians ammunition to target the Sangh Parivar using the term Sheesh Mahal – what the BJP had called Delhi former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s renovated bungalow.

The RSS headquarters in Delhi, Keshav Kunj, is a massive complex spread across 4 acres in Jhandewalan. The facility, covering 5 lakh square feet, includes three 12-storey towers, 300 rooms, a hospital, a library, residential quarters and a Hanuman temple.

Built at a cost of Rs 150 crore, the project was funded through approximately 75,000 donations.

While the RSS called it a new chapter in its journey, Opposition politicians pounced on the opportunity to hurl “Sheesh Mahal” jabs at the Sangh.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Shama Mohamed posted on X: "Another ‘Sheeshmahal’ has been built in Delhi by the RSS, following the ₹1000 crore BJP headquarters. Why does an organization that claims to be a mere cultural body need such an extravagant office!"

Congress MP and Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore dragged in Gautam Adani, whose alleged proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again become a hot topic since British newspaper The Guardian claimed that the Indian government tweaked defence rules for Adani’s renewable energy park in Gujarat near the border with Pakistan.

Tagore wrote: "Modi and Adani gift RSS a humble ₹150-crore ‘powerhouse’ in Delhi—because every ‘cultural organization’ needs a seven-star command center. Who needs hospitals and schools when you can have marble floors and VIP suites for ‘nation-building’?"

The Indian Youth Congress joined the attack, raising questions about how the RSS, which remains an unregistered organisation, managed to build such a facility.

Uday Bhanu Chib, national president of the youth Congress, wrote: "RSS's new headquarters in Delhi: cost 150 crores, Over 300 rooms, Built on a total area of 3.5 acres. How did an organization which does not even have any registration till date get such resources?"

Shweta Soni, the Indian Youth Congress’s national coordinator for social media, posted on X: "New headquarters of RSS in Delhi: Built at the cost of 150 crores, it has around 300 rooms, Built on an area of 3.5 acres. How does an organization which isn’t registration till date, get these kind of resources??"

Many netizens also raised questions and hurled allegations.

An X user, whose bio says he is paediatrician from Hyderabad, wrote: "RSS Headquarters has been built in Delhi for ₹150 crore. After the formation of BJP government, only BJP-RSS offices have developed, not the country."

Another X user wrote: "This what happening under BJP rule. Would RSS dare to show source of fund for this massive building? @RSSorg ED, CBI wouldn't dare to take a look at it. @dir_ed"

The RSS maintains that it is a cultural body focused on social service and nation-building.