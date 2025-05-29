No Trikal in Amritkal: Whiskey nixed as Lord Shiva symbolism irks Hindutva brigade

Lord Shiva of the eternal Triumvirate and venerated imbiber of all manner of intoxicants has been invoked to bar from the shelves a newly branded Indian malt whiskey.

Radico Khaitan, an indigenous liquor company that produces and markets a wide range of medium and connoisseur brands, was forced to erase the brand name on its newly launched single-malt whiskey called “Trikal” following a barrage of protests from the Hindu rightwing ecosystem which objected to Shiva’s name and symbolism being used to peddle alcohol.

The Trikal single-malt line was launched last week; the logo on the range was a stylised aqua rendition of a meditative face that many believe to be an artistic representation of the three-eyed Shiva.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the name of the whiskey and the artwork on the bottle and case “hurt Hindu sentiments” and questioned Radico Khaitan’s decision to use Shiva as a marketing ploy. “Trikal is a Sanskrit word and the picture of a face with a third eye (on the bottle and case) is clearly Hindu symbolism. Only Lord Shiva has a third eye, no other God or devil has a third eye,” Bansal argued.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay said: “Radico Khaitan has launched a new liquor brand under the name Trikal. Some companies repeatedly attack Sanatan values for their selfish commercial interests. They have been warned and I hope they soon come to their senses by the grace

of God…”

A medley of sadhus and mahants from Ayodhya to Haridwar voiced their protest and concern, all of them unanimous that Sanatan Dharma had been besmirched and Lord Shiva reduced to a sales pitch for whiskey. “I am shocked that a company like Radico Khaitan would use names associated with Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma for liquor products,” said Tirth Purohit Ujjwal Pandit of Haridwar. “But across India there is a mindset to adopt a destructive attitude towards Sanatan Dharma.”

On its part, Radico Khaitan was quick to retreat to the board table and decide that the brand name had to be withdrawn forthwith. “We understand that concerns have been raised regarding the brand name. As a responsible and sensitive organisation, post internal review we have decided to withdraw the brand,” said the company. “This is not just a business decision, it is a gesture of respect, reflection, and our unwavering commitment to honour the sentiments of our people and our country.”

It is probably pertinent here that as the controversy over Trikal erupted, shares of Radico Khaitan fell ₹12.60 (0.51 per cent). The firm owns such brands as 8PM, Magic Moments, Rampur Single Malt, Ranthambore, Jaisalmer and Morpheus. Trikal, which would have sold at ₹3,500-4,500 per bottle, was seen as a milestone in the company’s bid to enhance its reputation as a premium liquor brand.

That milestone has now had to be bottled.