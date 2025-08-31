No enemies, only interests rule: Rajnath Singh prioritises self-reliance in defence

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said there were “no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests” in geopolitics, his comment coming amid escalating tariff tensions with the US and a thaw in India-China relations.

Speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit, Rajnath also underscored India’s push for atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence, saying this was no longer just an advantage but had become a necessity in a rapidly changing world.

“There are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests. India does not consider any country its enemy. The interests of our farmers, entrepreneurs, are most important to us,” the defence minister said.

“The welfare of our people, farmers, small businesses and common citizens is our top priority. The more pressure the world applies, the stronger India emerges. We cannot compromise on our country’s welfare at any cost.”

Rajnath was speaking against the background of US President Donald Trump imposing a 50 per cent tariff on a range of imports from India as punishment for New Delhi’s purchase of crude oil from Russia.

Trump’s action has prompted India to make overtures to China, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscoring the need for the two countries to work together to bring stability to the world economic order amid the geopolitical flux.

Rajnath said many developed nations were resorting to protectionist measures, with trade wars and tariff wars becoming increasingly serious.

“In the defence sector, self-reliance is not an issue of protectionism at all; rather, it is an issue of sovereignty. It is an issue of national autonomy. It is an issue of self-confidence,” he said.

All Indian warships, he said, will be made in the country.

The defence minister said: “The world today is changing so rapidly that new challenges are emerging before us every day. Be it pandemics, terrorism or regional conflicts, this century has proven to be the most unstable and challenging on every front so far.”

“In such circumstances, if we talk about today’s strategic requirements, it is clear that self-reliance is necessary for both our economy andour security.”

Rajnath added: “When a nation marked by youth, energy, technology and possibilities moves towards self-reliance, the world pauses and takes notice. This is the strength that enables India to withstand global pressures and emerge stronger.”

He said the government’s objective was to implement the proposed Sudarshan Chakra air defence system within the next decade, providing comprehensive aerial security to all critical installations across the country.

“As we saw during Operation Sindoor, the importance of air defence capability in today’s wars has increased to a great extent. In such a scenario, the Sudarshan Chakra mission will certainly proveto be a game changer,” Rajnath said.

He said India’s defence exports had risen from less than ₹700 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹24,000 crore in 2025.

“India is no longer just a buyer but an exporter. This success owes not just to public-sector units but also to the contribution from private industry, start-ups and entrepreneurs,” Rajnath said.