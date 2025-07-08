Dubey dare to Marathi cousins: Thackerays will be beaten up in UP, Bihar, says BJP MP

Motormouth BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday targeted cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray over the "Hindi imposition" row and dared them to visit Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, saying they would be beaten up.

The comments by the lawmaker sparked a fresh controversy with the Shiv Sena (UBT) hitting back.

"To those assaulting Hindi speakers in Mumbai, if you have the courage, try hitting Urdu speakers in Maharashtra. Even a dog is a tiger in its own home," Dubey posted in Marathi on X late on Sunday night, tagging the Thackeray cousins to the post.

The BJP MP from Godda in Jharkhand made the comments in relation to party workers of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS slapping a shopkeeper in Mumbai last week for not speaking Marathi.

The incident came ahead of the estranged Thackeray cousins reuniting at a rally on Saturday to oppose "Hindi imposition" in Maharashtra. The BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government had rolled back the policy to make Hindi the default third language in primary schools after the cousins announced their protest.

On Monday, Dubey spoke to news agency ANI and doubled down with more aggressive comments, accusing the cousins of targeting Hindi speakers in Mumbai for “cheap politics” ahead of the upcoming civic body polls.

"…If you are courageous enough, then you should beat all those who speak Urdu, Tamil and Telugu. If you are such a big boss, come out of Maharashtra, come to Bihar, come to Uttar Pradesh, come to Tamil Nadu. Tumko patak patak ke maarenge (Will thrash you). This anarchy will not be tolerated," he said, stressing that he had huge respect for Marathi freedom fighters and the language.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi hit back at Dubey, asking if Fadnavis agreed with the comments of his party's MP.

"Who made him the gatekeeper of Hindi? Who made him the tax-keeper of India? Who made him the spokesperson of industrialists? Who made him the decision maker of what other party leaders should be doing?” Chaturvedi asked on X.

"Does @Dev_Fadnavis ji agree with their party MP’s language with regards to people of Maharashtra and his disparaging comments about hard-working people of the state?" the Sena MP asked.

Dubey retorted: "Maharashtra runs on the money generated from mineral-rich Hindi-speaking states."