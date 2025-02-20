Newly built pathway in Srinagar washes away; netizens blame 'corruption and mismanagement'

A section of the newly built pathway along Boulevard Road at Dal Lake in Srinagar has been washed away after heavy rainfall, raising serious concerns about construction quality and the handling of the Smart City project in the summer capital of the state.

Netizens questioned the project’s credibility after videos and images of the pathway flooded social media.

Tanvir Sadiq, MLA from the Zadibal constituency in Srinagar, posted a video on X, highlighting the damage.

"A critical issue has emerged near Ghat No. 17, Boulevard Road Srinagar, where the path and soil have been washed away. Immediate intervention from the DC Srinagar is needed." The National Conference MLA wrote.

Criticism of the project’s execution has come from many other residents of the city.

Dr Wajahat Ahmed wrote on X, "The amount of money that was spent on these structures was insane, and look at the results. The level of corruption and mismanagement in Smart City is staggering. Is anyone answerable for this? Or are we just going to put more money into this sinking hole and forget about the corruption?"

Dr Jibran Bashir said, "The false facade of Srinagar Smart City's development crumbling."

Public frustration was also clear in social media posts.

One user commented, "A true 'Guar Fakai Tangas Rang' moment—Srinagar Smart City project, a grand show-off where pathways got a facelift but not strength! Public money, well wasted as always. Praying we don’t witness the whole stretch of the same road sailing in the same boat."

'Guar Fakai Tangas Rang' is a Kashmiri proverb which means a futile exercise.

Another wrote, "Smart City ka paisa paani me gaya chapak. (the fund for Smart City drowned in water)"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Smart City project on 25 June 2015 and aimed to “enhance the quality of life in 100 selected cities by providing efficient services, robust infrastructure, and a sustainable environment.”

According to a September 2024 report by the Union ministry of housing & urban affairs, over 8,000 projects have been developed under this mission, with a total expenditure of Rs 1.6 lakh crore.