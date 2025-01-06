MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 06 January 2025

Naxalites blow up vehicle carrying security personnel in Chhattisgarh with IED; 9 dead

The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district

PTI Published 06.01.25, 03:27 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

  • Eight security personnel, civilian killed after Naxals blow up their vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur: Police

Naxalites on Monday blew up a vehicle carrying security personnel with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said, adding that casualties are feared in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district. Further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Chhattisgarh Naxals
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Symptoms of HMPV similar to common cold; doctors stress early detection, caution, hygiene

As India reports cases of the Human Metapneumovirus that has raised concerns with an outbreak in China, doctors detail the dos and don’ts. Don’t ignore flu-like symptoms, they underline
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT