Navy and army chiefs diverge on joint control as theaterisation debate deepens

Navy chief Admiral D.K. Tripathi on Wednesday batted for “joint command, control and theaterisation”, a day after his IAF counterpart A.P. Singh cautioned against rolling out tri-theatre commands in haste.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who has been tasked by the Centre to establish the unified theatre commands, appeared to downplay the conflicting views.

“It’s a very good sign if you have sensed some kind of a dissonance, let me assure you that we will resolve it in the best interest of the nation,” the top military officer said on the concluding day of the tri-services conference, Ran Samvad, on war and warfighting at the Army War College in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

In his address, Admiral Tripathi said the navy was committed to synergising

its command control, communications and combat capability with the army and the air force in line with the theaterisation goal.

Air Chief Marshal Singh had while addressing the seminar on Tuesday cautioned against the implementation of the theaterisation plan in a hurry and instead proposed a joint planning and coordination centre in Delhi comprising the top military brass to ensure tri-services synergy. He underlined that India should not be inspired by any other country, like the US, in rolling out theatre commands.

Navy chief Tripathi, however, said at the conference: “We are committed to synergising our command and control, communications and combat capability with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. With theaterisation as the ultimate goal, we are propelling ahead with the goal of unified planning, common picture and integrated operation.”

‘Prepare for long wars’

India’s armed forces must be prepared for all kinds of security challenges, including short-duration conflicts to even a five-year war, in view of an unpredictable geopolitical environment, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing the two-day military conclave, he said India had never sought war but would not hesitate to defend itself. “India has never been a nation that seeks war. We have never initiated aggression against anyone. However, the present geopolitical reality is quite different. Even though we do not harbour any aggressive intent, if someone challenges us, it becomes imperative that we respond with strength,” he said.