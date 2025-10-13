Muslim youths paraded with saffron flags in Odisha, probe ordered after video surfaces

Two Muslim youths were allegedly beaten up by Right-wing activists and paraded in public with saffron flags bearing Hanuman’s image at Khuntuni, about 26km from Cuttack, around a week ago.

The October 6 incident came to light on Sunday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Congress spokesperson Amiya Pandav, who shared the video online, told The Telegraph: “The incident took place when Cuttack was being rocked by communal violence. The city was under curfew for 36 hours after clashes broke out on the night of October 5 between Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers and police, who tried to stop a VHP rally near Dargha Bazar.”

“In the video, Right-wing activists are seen forcing the two youths to chant Jai Shri Ram. They are also heard saying, ‘This is the Mohan Majhi government, no one can stop us,’” Pandav said.

The Right-wing activists in the video were also seen shouting “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai”.

Pandav pointed out that violence against minorities has increased in the state over the last 16 months (since the BJP came to power), with incidents reported from Sambalpur and Balasore, and the latest one taking place in Cuttack.

Earlier, attacks on Christians were reported from Malkangiri and Khurda districts.

In June, a 29-year-old nun was forced off a train by suspected Bajrang Dal activists and detained for 18 hours at a police station in Odisha on charges of trafficking in women and illegal conversions that an investigation later proved false.

Cuttack (Rural) superintendent of police Vinit Agrawal said: “We are looking into the allegations.”

Inspector, Khuntuni police station, Ranjan Pradhan, said: “Earlier, a case was registered against these two youths for carrying Palestine flags. They were later allowed to go. We don’t have details on whether they were beaten or humiliated, but an inquiry has been initiated.”

Sources said the two Muslim youths worked with a hakeem (associated with traditional medicine) who was also attacked that day. All three have reportedly left the area, but no FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said: “We are shocked to see such incidents rising in Odisha over the last 16 months. Lawlessness should not be allowed to prevail. We demand stringent action against those involved. Shockingly, they are taking the name of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.”

Meanwhile, social media users expressed concern over the rising communal tension. One user wrote: “The day Hindu people are attacked in Saudi Arabia, people here will understand its impact.” Another said, “It feels like we are destroying our own future with our own hands.”

Normalcy is gradually returning to Cuttack, though heavy police deployment continues near Dargha Bazar, where violence erupted during Durga Puja idol immersion.

The city had been placed under a 36-hour curfew after clashes between VHP workers and police. Authorities have urged people not to believe rumours and warned of strict action against those spreading misinformation.