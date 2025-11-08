MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai Youth Congress takes metro and local trains to campaign against alleged voter roll fraud

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.11.25, 02:28 PM
Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeenat Shabreen and office-bearers interacted with commuters

The Mumbai Youth Congress on Friday launched a public awareness campaign to highlight alleged irregularities in the city’s voters’ lists, with party workers taking their message directly to commuters across the city.

Led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabrin, members travelled by metro from Ghatkopar to Sakinaka and later by suburban train from Andheri to Goregaon, speaking with passengers and distributing pamphlets detailing what they described as widespread issues in the voter rolls.

According to the organisation, the campaign seeks to expose what Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, have alleged as “vote theft” by the Election Commission and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In their outreach, volunteers urged citizens to stay vigilant and participate actively in the movement to “protect democracy” and ensure transparency in the electoral process.

