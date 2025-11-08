Mumbai Youth Congress takes metro and local trains to campaign against alleged voter roll fraud

The Mumbai Youth Congress on Friday launched a public awareness campaign to highlight alleged irregularities in the city’s voters’ lists, with party workers taking their message directly to commuters across the city.

Led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabrin, members travelled by metro from Ghatkopar to Sakinaka and later by suburban train from Andheri to Goregaon, speaking with passengers and distributing pamphlets detailing what they described as widespread issues in the voter rolls.

According to the organisation, the campaign seeks to expose what Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, have alleged as “vote theft” by the Election Commission and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In their outreach, volunteers urged citizens to stay vigilant and participate actively in the movement to “protect democracy” and ensure transparency in the electoral process.

The campaign aims to inform citizens about alleged irregularities in the electoral process and urge them to actively participate in the movement to safeguard democracy, the Youth Congress said in a statement.