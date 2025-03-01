MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Mumabai’ University? Graduates red-faced over typo on degree certificates

In 2023-24, a total of 1.64 lakh students graduated, though it is not clear as of now how many got certificates which had "University of Mumabai" printed on them

PTI Published 01.03.25, 04:38 PM
Representational Image

In a major embarrassment, Mumbai University has issued graduation certificates with the name of the metropolis misspelt as 'Mumabai'.

In 2023-24, a total of 1.64 lakh students graduated, though it is not clear as of now how many got certificates which had "University of Mumabai" printed on them.

"Due to a printing error, some certificates had this typo. We are rectifying it," a University of Mumbai official told PTI on Saturday.

Fresh certificates will be issued at no extra cost, the official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

