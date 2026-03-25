Modi warns of long term West Asia war impact, urges states to ensure free ration scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged state governments to ensure proper implementation of the free ration supply scheme, as he warned about the long-term impact of the war in West Asia.

Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the war, Modi said the states should cooperate and ensure proper implementation of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which 5kg of free ration per person per month is provided to over 80 crore citizens.

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Modi refrained from criticising the US or Israel for the war despite demands by the Opposition parties to condemn the “unilateral war on Iran”.

“This crisis will be a significant test for our country in the coming times, and the cooperation of the states is crucial for success in this test. Therefore, through this House, I would like to make a few requests to all the state governments. Times of crisis have a significant impact on the poor, workers, and migrant workers. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that the benefits of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana continue to flow on time,” Modi said.

Modi said proactive steps should be taken to address the difficulties of migrant workers. He asked the state governments to make special arrangements to monitor their situation. He urged the states to stay alert about black marketers and hoarders.

“As we see, the situation regarding this war is changing every moment. I would also like to tell my countrymen that we must be prepared for every challenge. There is a strong possibility that the ill effects of this war will last for a long time,” Modi said.

The Opposition wanted to seek clarification from the Prime Minister on the statement, but Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan disallowed it, citing Rule 251 of the

Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Council of States, which permits a minister to make a statement on matters of urgent public importance with the stipulation that no question shall

be asked.